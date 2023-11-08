Donald Allen Chandler, 87, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 6, 2023 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was retired Manager of the Ohio State University Research Farm near Ripley, Ohio. He was also a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Ripley, a member of the Farm Bureau and a Kentucky Colonel. Mr. Chandler was born March 15, 1936 in Mason County, Kentucky the son of the late Joseph and Esther (Moore) Chandler. He was also preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years – Marilyn Faye Chandler and a brother – Robert Chandler.

Mr. Chandler is survived by three daughters – Terri Davis of Ripley, Ohio, Dee Dee Stevens (Ed) of West Union, Ohio and Carolyn Deaton of Hebron, Kentucky; one son – David Chandler (Pam) of Decatur, Ohio; six grandchildren – Beth Keiffer (Aaron) of Sardinia, Ohio, Justin Stevens (Kandis) of Macon, Ohio, Cody Little (Maggie) of Sardinia, Ohio, Christina Chandler-Haughn (Justin) of California, Josh Deaton of Cincinnati, Ohio and Tiffany Deaton of Mayslick, Kentucky; one brother – Wayne Chandler of West Union, Ohio and one sister Carol Sue McNamara (Mike) of Puma, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, November 13, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: First Southern Baptist Church 521 S. 2nd Street Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com