Viola Maxine Mains, of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023, in Loveland, Ohio at the age of 87. She was born to the late Homer and Savanah (nee Frost) Waits in Hillsboro, Ohio on June 13, 1936.

Maxine is survived by her loving children Phyllis (Larry) Guinn of Fayetteville, Ohio, and Tammie (George) Holden of Fayetteville, Ohio; her adored grandchildren Dwayne (Nicole) Holden of Lynchburg, Ohio, Bill Eugene (Jessica) Adkins of Fayetteville, Ohio, Shawn (Brent) Adkins-Thole of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Neil (Hollie) Holden of Lynchburg, Ohio; her cherished great-grandchildren Cody, Zoe, and Emmit. Along with her caring siblings Janet Sutherland of Fayetteville, Ohio, Patricia Baird of West Chester, Ohio, and Kenneth Waits of Florida.

Maxine retired from GE Evendale. She ran the Life Squad for the Fayetteville Fire Department and was part of the Ladies Auxiliary.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ohio. Pastor Jason Brice Owens will be officiating.

In Lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate or the Brown County Animal Shelter at https://bchsohio.org/donate-online/.