Michelle Ann Faught, 52, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023 at her home. She was a homemaker and attended the Bible Baptist Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mrs. Faught was born October 22, 1971 in Fort Benning, Georgia the daughter of Beverly (Ervin) Rains (Denny) of Cincinnati, Ohio and the late Charlie B. Johnson. She was also preceded in death by paternal grandparents – Charles and Ruby Johnson; maternal grandparents – Lawrence and Darlene Ervin.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Faught is survived by her loving husband of twenty years – Brian Faught; three children – Savannah Faught, Jacob Faught and Alex Faught (Dominique); one grandson – Daniel Faught.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Ted House will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com