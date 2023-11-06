The Eastern High School marching band has earned a State Superior rating, the highest honor for an ensemble in Ohio.

Tim Hoagland, director of bands at Eastern Brown Local Schools, said, “We took a big step forward this year in show design. The music is harder, the visual package is harder, and the set is bigger. It’s been a lot of fun to put together. The students have positive attitudes and are working hard. We expect a lot out of them. Marching band is a big-time commitment and is an incredibly difficult skill to master. The process is rewarding but can be frustrating. Any success takes perseverance, maturity, and a commitment to the team.”

“Our students have to engage physically, mentally, and passionately in every rehearsal and performance. It’s not enough to just show up. Great rehearsals and performances require intense focus and passion, which we’ve really emphasized this year. Our shows are intensely emotional. We want the audience to engage emotionally with us throughout the show, and we as the performers are the ones who communicate that emotion. We have to feel something if we want our audience to feel something,” Hoagland added. “Our staff is outstanding. Nothing we do would be possible without their expertise and unique skills. Sarica Lillie (color guard), Keenan Massey (percussion), Kari Klute (assistant director), Sierra Mitchell (visual), Luke McMillan (music), Casey Lockard (visual designer), Noreen Gibson (dance / choreography), and Hendrix Likerman (sound design) are invaluable to the marching band development of our students.”

The music the band played was Sweet Dreams, Everybody Wants to Rule the World, and Knights of Cydonia.

Tonya Alexander, a volunteer parent, said, “We had a superior escort for a state superior marching band. Thanks to the Russellville Fire Department and Eastern Joint Fire & EMS District for bringing us home that night.”

Guy Hopkins, principal at Eastern High School, said, “The Eastern Warrior Guard is an extremely talented group of musicians. From the first day of summer practice to the state finals competition they are committed to excellence. Under the leadership of Band Director Tim Hoagland, the guard prepares, and executes a flawless ‘Superior’ performance. At each of the four performances this year, as well as the state finals the Warrior Guard received superior ratings from the judges, and at the performance at Northwest, they received a superior rating and the award of Grand Champion of the entire show. As the principal at Eastern Brown, I sit as a spectator in the audience and feel the pride as the Eastern Audience, and other spectators from other schools speak of the excitement, fascination, and quality of the Warrior Guard’s performances. I am proud of the Warrior Guard and want to say ‘thank you’ on behalf of the school and the community. They are simply outstanding”.

Michael, superintendent of Eastern, said, “Our Warrior guard put on an exquisite performance at the OMEA State Competition. One that gave you cold chills and made you proud to be a Warrior. What goes on behind the scenes is what drives their success. Mr. Hoagland has built a juggernaut in the past nine years. The countless rehearsal hours, time commitment, and doing the little things is what has led to sustaining success. There are a ton of staff members, family members, booster members, and volunteers who make everything possible. It is no doubt a great day to be a Warrior and a band member.”