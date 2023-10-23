Joyce Ann Pollitt, 52, of Hamersville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023 at U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She worked at McKinney Mart in Hamersville for twenty-three years. She loved camping, riding four wheelers, riding motorcycles, diamond painting and spending time with family and grandkids. Ms. Pollitt was born May 4, 1971 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Robert Ray and Mary Katherine (Allen) Pollitt of Hamersville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by a grandson – Gage Evans.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Pollitt is survived by two daughters – Katherine Evans and Heather Pollitt; seven grandchildren – Isaiah Pollitt, Lacie Richards, Annabelle Evans, Jaelynn Evans, Ava Pollitt, Lily Evans and Kaycee Green; spouse – Robert Richards; sister Sylvia sowers; niece – Amanda Sowers and nephew – Gary Ray Sowers.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 27, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Vince Wright will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, October 26 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com