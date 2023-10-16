Gary Lee Dansberry, 75, passed on October 12, 2023 after a long and brave battle with cancer. Loving father of Chelsea R. Dansberry (Adam Woods), loving and devoted grandfather (“Pawpaw”) of Kai Woods. Gary is also survived by three sisters: Beverly (Roger) Bohl, Doris Dansberry, and Dorothy (Doug) Roberts. He was preceded in death by parents Joseph and Ruth Dansberry, brother Wayne Dansberry, sister Debora Hutchison and sister Charlotte Robinson. Gary will be forever missed and fondly remembered for his love and devotion to family and also his love and loyalty to many friends in Mt. Orab, Milford, Cincinnati, and beyond.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 24 at John H. Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center St., Milford, OH; Visitation 1-2 p.m. followed by a brief service. Family and friends are also welcome to attend a Celebration of Life gathering from 3-5 p.m. at Cincinnati Distilling-The Millcroft Gallery, 203 Mill St., Milford, OH.