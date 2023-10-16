Connie Pershing, age 91, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Sunday evening, October 15, 2023 at her home.

She was born December 27, 1931 in Tipton, Indiana, daughter of the late Karl Besser and Anna Mae (Albersherdt) Hudson.

Connie was a member of the former Sardinia Presbyterian Church, where she was a youth group leader and Sunday School teacher for many years. She helped run the Sardinia Food Pantry and was involved in many community activities. Connie loved to cook, read, and spend time with her family.

Surviving are 3 daughters and sons-in-law; Debbie and Bruce Cremer of Sardinia, Beth and Tim Wright of Seaman, and Jenny and Gary Cierley of Winchester, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents,Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ely Pershing, son, Geoffrey Hudson Pershing, grandson, Noah Ely Pershing, sister, Karol Kay Sweitzer, and a brother, Bill Hudson.

Graveside Services will be held at Sardinia Cemetery, Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mike Hughes officiating.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Sardinia Food Pantry, 7548 Tri-County Highway, Sardinia Ohio 45171 . To sign the online guest book, go to ww.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.