The Western Brown Broncos dropped to a 2-1 record in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division with their 63-14 loss to Clinton-Massie in week eight on the gridiron Oct. 6.

The Broncos trailed 56-6 at the end of the first half against Clinton-Massie that now holds sole possession of the top spot in the SBAAC American Division at 3-0.

Western Brown’s junior quarterback Brady Sutton recorded 242 passing yards against Clinton-Massie, still leading the SBAAC in passing yards after week eight with 2,661 total.

Western Brown senior Isaiah Smith had 94 receiving yards and one touchdown against Clinton-Massie, still leading the SBAAC in receiving yards with 1,427 after week eight.

The Broncos were tied for second in the SBAAC big school division with Wilmington after their loss to Clinton-Massie and will host Goshen for a league game on Oct. 13.