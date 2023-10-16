Daniel Lee Holland, age 68, of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the Mt.Orab Medical Center in Mt.Orab, Ohio. He retired from Cincinnati Milacron after over 30 years of services in 2013 and was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, Ohio. Danny was born June 25, 1955 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Ralph and Lottie (Campbell) Holland. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Connie Lang.

Mr. Holland is survived by his wife of 40 years – Terry (Howser) Holland whom he married July 9, 1983; one daughter – Amanda Holland of Georgetown, Ohio and one son – Adam Holland of Ripley, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Day Hill – Arnheim Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or to the Georgetown Fire and EMS, 850 Mt.Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121

