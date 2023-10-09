Michelle Colleen (Lansaw) Sheets, age 59, of Amelia, Ohio died Tuesday, October 3, 2023. She was born July 17, 1964 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Nancy Lee (Menser) Lansaw and the late Charles Edward Lansaw, Jr. Michelle grew up with two brothers – Michael and David Lansaw and one sister – Marie Gregory. Outside of her love for her family, Michelle loved taking rides on Harleys, blaring music and dancing while she cleaned. She also loved gardening and filling her house with plants. You could often find her decorating her home after a long day of shopping. Michelle took pride in her Christmas tree and had the most gorgeous Christmas decorations.

What brought her the most joy in her life was spending time in her home with her daughters and all her grandchildren. Michelle loved more than anything and took pride in her six daughters – Shana Setty, Trisha Foster, Rikki Collopy, Tonya Tostado, Sonya Kamphaus and Jessie Sheets. Michelle is also survived by sixteen grandchildren – Ryan, Kyleigh, Kingsley, Kamdyn, Kelsey, Kierstyn, Kaleb, Kennedy, Isiah, Andrew, Alexander, Mauricio, Madeline, Liyla, Oakley and Millie. She took great joy in her grandkids and being called “memaw”. Her grandkids love her dearly.

Along with her passion for the Lord she recently decided to make the most beautiful decision of her life and that was to accept Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She got baptized with her family and friends by her side. Michelle fought really hard to hang on and she never gave up. She was at home, surrounded by all of her children and her mom when she took her last breath on earth. She will be missed more than she could ever imagine by her family and friends. One of the things that she left us all with is the memory of her infectious and contagious laugh.

Michelle’s family will be providing a Celebration of Life at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Tall Trees Clubhouse, 1 Village Circle, Amelia, Ohio 45102. All are welcome to come celebrate the beautiful life of Michelle Sheets.

He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away. Revelations 21:4.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation NPCF, P.O. Box 189, Box Elder, SD 57719.

