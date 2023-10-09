Sutton, Smith still leading SBAAC in passing, receiving

Western Brown’s Tye Spaulding takes a reception for a nice gain during a Bronco win this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Isaiah Smith leads the SBAAC in receiving yards with 1,333 in seven games. Photo by Wade Linville

The Western Brown Broncos rose to a 2-0 record in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division play with their 55-40 league victory at New Richmond on Sept. 29.

Following their second straight league win, the Broncos were tied for the top spot with 2-0 Clinton-Massie in SBAAC big school division standings.

Like in other match-ups this season, the Broncos got off to a bit of a slow start, falling behind 14-6 in the first quarter to the New Richmond Lions.

It was New Richmond’s Brady Young completing an eight yard touchdown pass to Braylon Patchell to give the Lions a 6-0 lead, failing on the two-point conversion attempt that followed.

It was Young connecting with Alex Boehm for a 31 yard touchdown pass, followed by a successful two-point conversion pass to Trey Sininger, to give the Lions an early 14-0 lead.

Western Brown’s Lucas Powell hauled in a touchdown pass from Brady “Shotgun” Sutton to cut the New Richmond lead to 14-6 after the failed kick for the extra point.

It was Western Brown senior Isaiah Smith taking a pass from Sutton for a 76 yard touchdown in the second quarter, followed by a successful rush for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14 apiece.

The Lions broke the knot with a 10 yard touchdown run by Patchell and a successful kick for the extra point by Colton Waldman, rising to a 21-14 lead in the second period.

Smith pulled down a 10 yard touchdown pass from Sutton, followed by a successful extra point attempt, to tie the game at 21.

The Lions took a 28-21 lead with Young connecting with receiver Trey Sininger for a 28 yard touchdown, followed by a successful kick by Waldman.

Sutton capped off a drive with a short touchdown run but the Broncos missed on the extra point attempt that followed, and it was the Lions leading 28-27 at halftime in an exciting SBAAC American Division battle on the gridiron.

Western Brown’s Tye Spaulding ran in for a two yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Smith carried for a successful two point conversion to put the Broncos on top 35-28.

Patchell ran for a short touchdown run to tie the game at 34, but it was a one yard touchdown carry by Smith that lifted the Broncos to a 41-34 lead in the third quarter.

Sutton finished off a fourth quarter drive with a one yard touchdown run to help expand the Broncos’ lead to 48-34.

Patchell ran for a 34 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, cutting the Broncos’ lead to 48-40.

It was a four yard touchdown run by Smith that helped to cap off a 15-point Bronco victory.

In another impressing performance this season, Sutton threw for a total of 519 passing yards with three passing touchdowns, completing 32-of-43 attempts.

Smith was once again his favorite receiver for the night, taking 13 receptions for a total of 339 yards.

Sutton and Smith also led Bronco rushers, Sutton with 47 yards off 11 carries and Smith with 39 yards off 11 carries.

After week seven on the gridiron, Sutton leads the SBAAC in passing yards with 2,419 on the season.

Smith leads the SBAAC in receiving yards with 1,333 in seven games.

Young threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions against the Broncos, completing 33-of-53 attempts.

Patchell led New Richmond rushers with 158 rushing yards off 24 carries.

Alex Boehm led Lion receivers in week seven with 90 receiving yards off eight catches.

The Broncos were scheduled to face Clinton-Massie while on the road in week eight on Oct. 6, a league game to decide who took sole possession of the top spot in the SBAAC American Division. The Broncos stood at an overall record of 3-4 after their win at New Richmond.

The Lions dropped to a league record of 1-1 and an overall record of 5-2 with their loss to the Broncos.