‘Little State Fair’ sees record turnout on Friday

The Queen City Cloggers put on a show during this year’s Brown County Fair. Photo by Wade Linville

Live entertainment in the Danny Gray Activity Center of this year’s Brown County Fair. Photo by Wade Linville

Emma Attinger brings home a blue ribbon during the horse shows at this year’s Brown County Fair. Photo by Wade Linville

Darvee Plymesser sells off her grand champion turkey during this year’s Brown County Fair Friday sale. Photo by Wade Linville

Crowds gather on day one of this year’s Brown County Fair. Photo by Wade Linville

Bailey Joy Davis, of the Red Oak Ranchers 4-H Club, was crowned the 2023 Brown County Fair Queen; while being crowned this year’s Brown County Fair King was Kyle Berry, of Eastern High School FFA. Photo by Wade Linville

It’s the time of the year when family, friends, local businesses and organizations come together to help carry on a longtime Brown County tradition. It’s the time of the year when schools shut down for the entire week so numerous youth exhibitors can show off the projects they’ve worked on for months, and a time of the year when people of Brown County can harvest memories that will last a lifetime.

This year marked the 172nd Brown County Fair, and this year’s “Little State Fair” saw a record turnout of attendees on at least one day.

The Brown County Fair ran from Sept. 25 through Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds in Georgetown, seeing a record turnout on Friday, Sept. 29.

With the fair just wrapping up this past week, Brown County Fair Board had yet to tally the record number of attendees to the fair on Sept. 29, but Brown County Fair Board Secretary/Treasurer Christy Lucas guessed there were 13,000 or more on that day.

Many local parents, like Katey Plymesser of Ripley, take vacation time from work during the week of the Brown County Fair while their children show projects or compete in various events. Her daughter, Darvee Plymesser, competes in horse shows and also shows turkeys at the fair. She started showing turkeys last year, and for two straight years her turkeys have won grand champion at the fair.

“A lot of people never leave the fairgrounds,” Lucas said of the many campers who spend the whole week at the Brown County Fair. “People were excited for the fair this year, and we had a really good turnout.”

“It was a great year,” Lucas said of this year’s fair.

To earn the title of Brown County Fair king or queen is quite an honor.

Bailey Joy Davis, of the Red Oak Ranchers 4-H Club, was crowned the 2023 Brown County Fair Queen; while being crowned this year’s Brown County Fair King was Kyle Berry, of Eastern High School FFA.

For the annual fair queen, there is a bracelet that is passed along as part of the tradition with each queen adding there own charm before passing it on to the next queen. Last year’s fair queen Genell Shelton added a horse shoe to the bracelet before passing it on to Davis. For the king, there is the traditional staff that is passed on each year with the names of past fair kings. Last year’s fair king, Blake Coffman, added his name to the king’s staff and passed it on to Berry.

First runner-up in this year’s queen contest was Rose Steigerwald, of Georgetown FFA. Second runner-up was Emma Attinger, of New Hope 4-H. Third runner-up was Leah Patchell, of Georgetown Hooves and Halters 4-H Club. Fourth runner-up in the queen contest was Makenna Scott, of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington FFA.

First runner-up in the king contest was Aiden Wilhelmy, of the Ringleaders 4-H Club. Second runner-up was Ely Hatten, of Georgetown Hooves and Halters. Third runner-up in the king contest was Bailey Kirker, of New Hope 4-H.

Special 4-H awards are also handed out each year.

The Outstanding 4-Her Award is the highest honor a 4-H Club member can receive each year. Receiving Outstanding 4-Her awards this year were Bailey Joy Davis, of the Red Oak Ranchers and Cecelia Clubb, of the Ringleaders 4-H Club.

The 4-H awards were handed out by Ohio State University Extension Educator Christy Clary.

Receiving 4-H Alumni awards were Dara Landess and Christi Rockey.

Receiving the Friend of 4-H Award this year was Tina Howser. Tina Howser was unable to attend this year’s king/queen contest, so receiving the award on her behalf was her son, Jesse.

On Thursday of the fair was the annual Veterans’ Recognition program held at the Danny Gray Activity Center.

Crowds gathered for the Junior Fair animal sales held on Friday and Saturday of the fair, and both auctions were a great success.

“We were very pleased,” Lucas said of the Friday and Saturday animal sales.

Another very successful event during the fair was the cake auction.

“We had really good support from our cake bidders,” said Lucas.

Rain did cause some events to be cancelled in the main ring of the fairgrounds on Wednesday and Thursday, including the popular cheer competition. The cheer competition has been rescheduled for Oct. 14 at Western Brown High School.

There were also some changes and some other new things at this year’s Brown County Fair.

“We were excited for some new merchants,” said Lucas. “And this was the first year we accepted credit cards at the gate.”

This year’s fair was so busy over the weekend that both the popular Brown County Cattlemen’s Association and the Brown County Pork Producer’s food booths sold out on Saturday night.

As soon as the 2023 Brown County Fair ended, plans were already underway for the 2024 Brown County Fair.

“We’re already thinking about new things for next year,” said Lucas. “We’re always searching, looking, and listening for new things to add.“

For more on the 2023 Brown County Fair, be on the lookout for the Brown County Fair Photo Section and the Brown County Fair Results Section to appear in The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee in coming weeks.