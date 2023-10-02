This year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls golf all-conference team. From the left, Jersey Fulton (Ripley), Alexis Knisley (Lynchburg-Clay), Jenna Campbell (Manchester), Nina McCann (West Union), Autumn Wilkin (Lynchburg-Clay), Raegan Wikoff (Manchester), McKarlee Cooper (Peebles), Emmy Holt (North Adams), Emmy Stapleton (west Union), Korynne Blanton (West Union), and Taylor Ralston (Manchester).

Another regular season of Southern Hills Athletic Conference high school boys and girls golf is in the books, and the SHAC has announced this year’s all-conference golfers based on the results of SHAC end of the season tourney play.

Earning All-SHAC honors in boys golf were: Breestin Schweickart (North Adams), Ethan Taylor (North Adams), Matthew Griffis (West Union, Marcus Lynch (Eastern), Connor Young (North Adams), Clay Phillips (Ripley), Kelton Robinson(Peebles), AJ Cooper (West Union), Parker Hayslip (Manchester), Saxon Wilkin (Lynchburg-Clay), Tegan Knox (Wes Union), Drew Kennedy (Manchester), Brody Fauber (Fairfield), Caleb DeAtley (North Adams), Drew Gallant (Eastern), and Wylee Sawyers(Eastern).

The North Adams Green Devils finished in first place with West Union finishing second in SHAC standings.

Earning All-SHAC honors in girls golf this fall were: Jersey Fulton (Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington), Alexis Knisley (Lynchburg-Clay), Jenna Campbell (Manchester), Nina McCann (West Union), Autumn Wilkin (Lynchburg-Clay), Raegan Wikoff (Manchester), McKarlee Cooper (Peebles), Emmy Holt (North Adams), Emmy Stapleton (west Union), Korynne Blanton (West Union), and Taylor Ralston (Manchester).

The Manchester Lady Greyhounds finished first in SHAC standings, followed by the West Union Lady Dragons in second place.