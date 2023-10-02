Berry, Davis crowned fair king and queen

Kayne Dotson takes part in the beef show at this year’s Brown County Fair. Photo by Wade Linville

A rainbow over the Brown County fairgrounds on day one of the “Little State Fair.” Photo provided

Leah Patchell and Ely Hatten ride in the 2023 Brown County Fair parade, representing the Georgetown Hooves and Halters 4-H Club. Photo by Wade Linville

Alli Kratzer, 2023 Brown County Fair Equestrian Ambassador, rides in the fair parade on Sept. 25. Photo by Wade Linville

OSU Extension Educator Christy Clary presents Outstanding 4-Her awards to Cecelia Clubb, left, and Bailey Joy Davis, right. Photo by Wade Linville

The 2023 Brown County Fair Industry Ambassadors being recognized during the king/queen contest. Photo by Wade Linville

OSU Extension Educator presents the Friend of the 4-H Award to Tina Howser. Receiving the award on behalf of Howser was her son, Jesse. Photo by Wade Linville

The 2023 Brown County Fair King and Queen Court. Bailey Joy Davis was crowned the 2023 Brown County Fair Queen; while being crowned this year’s Brown County Fair King was Kyle Berry. First runner-up in the queen contest was Rose Steigerwald. Second runner-up was Emma Attinger. Third runner-up was Leah Patchell. Fourth runner-up in the queen contest was Makenna Scott. First runner-up in the king contest was Aiden Wilhelmy. Second runner-up was Ely Hatten. Third runner-up in the king contest was Bailey Kirker. Photo by Wade Linville

This year’s Brown County Fair saw a huge turnout of crowds looking to enjoy some of the best family fun the area has to offer.

This year’s Brown County Fair theme was “Harvest the Memories” and the grand marshals were Gene and Bev Lawwill.

The Brown County Fair opening parade began its journey through Georgetown at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 with crowds of people lining the streets to witness the official start of the Little State Fair.

From there, the parade made its way to the Brown County Fairgrounds where crowds then made their way to the Danny Gray Activity Center for the annual Brown County Fair King and Queen Contest.

This year’s judges were faced with tough decisions, judging a crew of outstanding contestants in this year’s king/queen contest.

In the end, it was Bailey Joy Davis, of the Red Oak Ranchers 4-H Club, being crowned the 2023 Brown County Fair Queen; while being crowned this year’s Brown County Fair King was Kyle Berry, of Eastern High School FFA.

First runner-up in the queen contest was Rose Steigerwald, of Georgetown FFA. Second runner-up was Emma Attinger, of New Hope 4-H. Third runner-up was Leah Patchell, of Georgetown Hooves and Halters 4-H Club. Fourth runner-up in the queen contest was Makenna Scott, of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington FFA.

First runner-up in the king contest was Aiden Wilhelmy, of the Ringleaders 4-H Club. Second runner-up was Ely Hatten, of Georgetown Hooves and Halters. Third runner-up in the king contest was Bailey Kirker, of New Hope 4-H.

Special 4-H awards are also handed out each year.

The Outstanding 4-Her Award is the highest honor a 4-H Club member can receive each year. Receiving Outstanding 4-Her awards this year were Bailey Joy Davis, of the Red Oak Ranchers and Cecelia Clubb, of the Ringleaders 4-H Club.

The 4-H awards were handed out by Ohio State University Extension Educator Christy Clary.

Receiving 4-H Alumni awards were Dara Landess and Christi Rockey.

Receiving the Friend of 4-H Award this year was Tina Howser. Tina Howser was unable to attend this year’s king/queen contest, so receiving the award on her behalf was her son, Jesse.

The popular Junior Fair animal sales were held on Friday and Saturday with many in attendance.

While there are numerous events and forms of entertainment to enjoy at the Brown County Fair, many would agree that the best thing about the fair is having fun with family and friends. It’s a chance for the people and businesses of Brown County to come together each year and show support for local youth. It’s an opportunity to “harvest memories” that will last a lifetime.

For more information on this year’s Brown County Fair, visit https://thelittlestatefair.com.