The grand opening celebration of the newly renovated building in Brown County came to a triumphant conclusion on Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. to celebrate TechneTitle Agency and Thomson Law. Hosted by the Brown County Chamber of Commerce, the event was a resounding success, bringing together the community to honor distinguished businesses and enjoy a day filled with giveaways, raffles, and refreshments.

The highlight of the day was seeing the long-awaited beautiful building (inside and out) after a year-long renovation process. The newly renovated building was officially named in honor of Doug Thomson, President of TechneTitle Agency. Mr. Thomson’s contributions to the community and his unwavering commitment to excellence made this dedication a fitting tribute.

In addition to the dedication, the grand opening event featured an array of activities that brought joy and excitement to attendees. Giveaways and raffles offered the chance to win fantastic prizes, adding an element of fun and anticipation to the celebration. Delicious refreshments were served by The Good Stuff catering, providing the perfect opportunity for networking and camaraderie among guests.

The grand opening and dedication ceremony were a resounding success, underscoring the strong sense of community and collaboration that exists in Brown County. The newly renovated building will undoubtedly serve as a beacon of progress and prosperity for years to come.