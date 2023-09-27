Laura Anne Hollon, 55, of Georgetown, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023 at her residence. She was born March 29, 1968 in Evanston, IL, daughter of the late Ronald and Ellen F. (Maloney) Johnson. She was a homemaker and formerly attended the Bible Baptist Church in Mt. Orab.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by son, Tim Johnson.

Laura is survived by her son, Shawn Hollon of Georgetown; daughters, Alexis (John) Alexander of Georgetown, Caitlyn Marie Hatch of FL, Leah Rose Hatch of FL; sisters, Nancy Maloney and Mary Johnson and 11 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 12:00 – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

