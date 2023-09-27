Donald Earl Hauke, age 91, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away late Sunday evening, September 24, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born December 18, 1931 in Brown County, Ohio, son of the late Harold H. and Jonetta (Moon) Hauke. On July 3, 1952 he married Phyllis (Lewis) Hauke, who survives.

Donald was a 1949 graduate of Whiteoak High School and a former member of Knights of Pythias and Whiteoak Valley Grange #2039. He was a member of the Brick Layers Local Union #18 in the Cincinnati area and a life long farmer.

Surviving are his loving wife of 71 years, Phyllis Hauke; 8 children: Donald P. (Ronda) Hauke, M. Dennis Hauke, Pamela J. (Mike) McGinnis, Nancy G. (Denny) Dunlap, Marcy A. Christophel, Richard T. (Teresa) Hauke, Andrew H. (fiancée Mindy Petitt) Hauke, and Melanie B. (Chad) Hawk; 23 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, 2 brothers-in-law, Douglas (Vicky) Lewis and Larry Beach, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-law: Victor H. (Marilynn) Hauke and Charles L. (Mary Ruth) Hauke; daughter-in-law, Debbie Hauke, son-in-law, Jerry Christophel; sister and brother-in-law, Betty Caroline (Dale) Louderback and a sister-in-law, Janalyn Beach

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 2, 2023 at Mowrystown Presbyterian Church, 3 W. Main St. Mowrystown, with Rev. Mike Brazelle and Steve Warnock officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the church on Monday, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

Contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 2 Mowrystown, OH 45155. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.