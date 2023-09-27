Clarence James “Jim” Boyd, age 88, of Mt .Orab, Ohio died Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Container Corporation, a United States Army Veteran and enjoyed traveling, fishing and antiques. Jim was born January 1, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Hazel (Senior) Boyd. Besides his mother, he was preceded in death one brother – Tom Boyd and one sister – Sue Jackson.

Mr. Boyd is survived by his loving wife of 66 years– Georgia (McBeth) Boyd whom he married March 13, 1957; one daughter – Terri Albrecht of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one granddaughter – Miranda Evans and husband Justin of Bethel, Ohio; six great grandchildren – Natalie, Jennavieve, Rosalie, Josiah, Lydia and Michael Evans; three sisters – Eileen Rehling of Cincinnati, Ohio, Faye Rei of Williamsburg, Ohio and Mary Waits and husband Rodney of Mt.Orab, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Joe Winter will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio will military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post # 180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Plaza 2 West, Dayton, Ohio 45404

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com