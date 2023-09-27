Buddy Harold Layman, age 90, of Sardinia, Ohio passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at the Venetian Gardens in Loveland, Ohio. He was born March 27, 1933 at his great grandmother’s farm in Winchester, Adams County, Ohio the oldest son of the late Harold and IcyBelle (Prather) Layman. Besides his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years – Betty (Melvin) Layman in 2021, one daughter – Sharon Workman in 2023 and one brother – Ronald Lee Layman.

Bud lived nearly his entire life in Brown County, Ohio. He graduated from Hamersville High School in 1951 and married his high school sweetheart, Betty on July 28, 1951. Bud enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid softball and basketball player, earning several awards from the Industrial Conference play. His first career was in Cincinnati, where he was a draftsman for Allis Chalmers. Bud always worked to earn extra money. During his fifteen years at Allis Chalmers, he owned two cars that he used to organize and transport fourteen workers to “the city.” Over his lifetime, Bud engaged in several sales business ventures. In his mid-thirties he changed careers to focus full-time as an Amway distributor, where he and Betty enjoyed immediate success. Bud found his greatest joy through sales. He loved meeting people and sharing this passion, believing that sales was his calling- his way of helping people. He coined the slogan, “Success is people helping people” and used it as his slogan when he founded Good Buddy Seeds, an agriculture seed production company. Today, the company thrives in Sardinia, Ohio as Bio-Gene Seeds. Bud and Betty enjoyed vacationing in Daytona Beach, FL every summer. Later in life, they enjoyed taking cruise vacations and gaming at casinos. He was a member of the Church of Christ since his teens and his faith was very important to him. After retiring from the seed business, he wrote two books based on his faith and poems he authored. He felt that his book “Why I Believe” would be his legacy.

Mr. Layman is survived by three children – Gary (Missi) Layman of Hillsboro, Ohio, Dona (Sharon Saunders) Layman of Trotwood, Ohio and Alan (Chris) Layman of Sardinia, Ohio; son-in-law – John Workman of Williamsburg, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Eric Layman, Tami Renshaw, Andy Hall, Amy Riggs, Shauna Nevels, Shannon Workman, Justin Nevels and Jamie Layman; fourteen great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law – Sharon (Larry Grohowski) Layman of Batavia, Ohio and Dixie (Gary) Utter of Georgetown, Ohio; three nephews – Lee Layman, Seth Layman and Adam Layman; three nieces – Kathy Rust, Denise Leggett and Susan Meadors.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Road, Sardinia, Ohio 45171. Marion Clifton will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M – 1:00 P.M Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Rd, Sardinia, Ohio 45171

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com