Lloyd J. Dunn, of Mt. Orab, OH, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2023; he was 84 years old. Lloyd was born to the late Howard and Iva (nee Waits) Dunn on September 7, 1939 in Mt. Orab, OH.

Lloyd is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Patricia (nee) Dunn; his loving children, Kevin (Kimberly) Dunn, of Mt. Orab, OH; Susan St. Pierre, of Mt. Orab, OH; Shelley (Jimmy) Herrmann, of Mt. Orab, OH; his adored grandchildren, Jantsen Dunn (Rachel Newkirk), Zack (Nicole) Noe, Spencer (Shania) St. Pierre, Maycee Dunn, Blake Herrmann, Daisy Herrmann; and one great-granddaughter, Kaiya Dunn.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his three siblings – Eileen Moon, Oma Lee Yost, and Carroll Dunn. Lloyd was a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ and an avid member of the Christian Missionary Fellowship. He was a longtime builder in the Mt. Orab area and a member of the Carpenter Local 2.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. at Mt. Orab Church of Christ located at 400 Smith Ave., Mt. Orab, OH, 45154.

Joe Strunk and Vernon Green will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Christian Missionary Fellowship, P.O. Box 27, Winchester, OH 45697.