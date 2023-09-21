Noah Steven Clifton, 24, has been charged with murder and felonious assault in relation to a shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded on the evening of Sept. 20 in Brown County.

Clifton was taken into custody by police at the scene and is held being held on no bond at Brown County Jail.

Police responded to 5612 Wahlsburg East Road in Brown County after receiving a report of an active shooter.

The first arriving at the scene was a Georgetown police officer who identified Clifton as the suspect in the shooting. Clifton was just outside the residence near a running vehicle when police arrived. When he was ordered by police to step away from the vehicle, he did, and was taken into custody without incident, according to information provided by Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

The Georgetown patrol officer and a Brown County Sheriff deputy made entry to the home and found two subjects who were suffering from gunshot wounds. A male subject, later identified as Ralph Neff Sr., date of birth of 08/11/1942, was found to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head and had died as a result of this wound.

A female subject, later identified as Margaret Neff, date of birth of 11/13/1946, had suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. She was transported from the scene via Air-Care. A male subject, later identified as Zachary Neff, date of birth of 10/18/1992, was located at an adjacent residence. He suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was transported from the scene via Air-Care. The current medical status of Margaret Neff and Zachary Neff is unknown at this time.

Noah Clifton is the grandson of Ralph and Margaret Neff, and Zachary Neff is his cousin.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton will be charged with two counts of attempted murder in addition to the murder charge.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance in this investigation provided by the Georgetown Police Department, Mount Orab Police Department, Ohio Highway Patrol, the Brown County Coroner’s Office and the Brown County Dispatch Center.