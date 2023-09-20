Forrest Eugene “Gene” Figgins, age 76, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Provisions Living in Batavia, Ohio with his family by his side. He was a 1965 graduate of Hamersville High School, lifelong farmer, owner and operator of F&F Lawn Care, retired school bus driver for Western Brown School District and former Assistant Fire Chief for Hamersville Fire and EMS. Gene spent his entire life in Hamersville and was very devoted to his family and community. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, hunting, dancing and working outside and on the farm. His greatest joy was being with his family and he will be deeply missed by them for his endless love, contagious laughter and caring nature. Gene brought so much joy to the lives he touched and his memory will forever warm their hearts. May God bless his tender soul as they send their love with him until they meet again in heaven. Gene was born February 1, 1947 on the family farm in Hamersville, Ohio the son of the late Omar Forrest Figgins, Jr. and Ruth Evelyn (Watson) Figgins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Pamela Sue Figgins in 1975.

Mr. Figgins is survived by his loving wife of 55 years – Frieda Ann (Carter) Figgins whom he married December 23, 1967; one son – Forrest Eugene Figgins, II and wife Amanda of Loveland, Ohio; two daughters – Amanda Faye Calvert and husband Larry of Fayetteville, Ohio and Sherry Lynn Toland and husband Michael of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; six grandchildren – Chelsea and Haley Figgins, Emily Lipps and husband Austin, Chase Calvert and Kaelyn and Evelyn Toland; two great grandchildren – Tali and Hadley Carnahan; six brothers and sisters–in-law – Connie Curlin and husband Alvin , Carol Jean Lunsford, Ed Carter and wife Sally, Pat Brown and husband Mike, Hazel Scott and Mark Carter and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Celebration of Life services are currently pending at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Information will be updated when date and time become available.

If desired, memorial donations may be made in Gene’s memory to a charity or organization of the Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com