Ruth Ann Spitznagel, age 83, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a former cook for the Western Brown Local School District for 30 years and a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Ruth was born September 12, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of late William and Agnes (Stegbauer) Kopp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years – Charles Edward Spitznagel in 2002; one brother – William Kopp and one sister – Mary Callahan.

Mrs. Spitznagel is survived by her children – Chad Spitznagel and wife Allison of Harrisville, Michigan, Theresa Cremer and husband Kevin, Michael Spitznagel and wife Terri and Eddie Spitznagel and wife Dawn all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Blake Stammen and husband Brent of Liberty Twp., Ohio, Brooke Schuermann and husband Mike of Monroe, Ohio, Melissa Moore and fiancé Adam Franks of Harrisville, Michigan, Brandi Theisler of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Jason Cremer and wife Ashlee of Hebron, Kentucky, Stacey McCullough and husband Kyle, Tyler Spitznagel and wife Hannah and Corey Spitznagel and fiancée Becca Carroll all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; eight great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at the St. Michael Catholic Church, 220 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

