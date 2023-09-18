Sharon Sheets records 200th career victory

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets continue to improve as the 2023 fall volleyball season rolls along.

The Lady Rockets rose to an overall record of 6-7 with their non-league match victory over the Georgetown Lady G-Men on Monday, Sept. 11.

After falling in set one, the Lady Rockets returned to claim a 25-15 victory in set two. The Lady Rockets pulled off a 26-24 win in set three to take a 2-1 lead in the match, but the Lady G-Men pulled out a 25-22 win in set four to send the match into a fifth and deciding set to 15 points. The Lady Rockets capped off the match victory with a 15-7 win in set five.

The win at home over Georgetown came after the Lady Rockets’ 3-0 win in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play over the West Union Lady Dragons on Sept. 7.

The Lady Rockets stood at a 3-2 league record as of Sept. 12, tied for third place in SHAC Division II with the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays.

Fayetteville’s freshman setter, Maya Murphy, recorded 24 assists in a match against West Union and 30 assists against Georgetown to bring her total this season to 271 assists.

Fayetteville senior Katie Wolfer contributed seven kills and 16 digs in the Lady Rockets recent match against West Union and had 14 kills and four aces in the win over Georgetown.

Fayetteville senior Kenley Polston had seven kills and eight aces in the win over Georgetown.

Fayetteville senior Ava Wells recorded an impressive 23 digs and five kills in the match against Georgetown.

Fayetteville junior Victoria Thompson had 15 kills and 17 digs against the Lady G-Men.

Fayetteville-Perry’s longtime head volleyball coach, Sharon Sheets, celebrated her 200th career victory earlier this season.

The Lady Rockets are scheduled to be back in action at Middletown Christian on Monday, Sept. 18.