Goldie Marie Jones of Miamisburg, Ohio, formerly of Brown County, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2023, in Springboro, Ohio at the age of 89. She was born to the late William A. and Thelma M. (nee Ogden) Colwell on April 29, 1934, in Bethel, Ohio.

Goldie is survived by her beloved husband Dawson L. Jones, and her loving daughters Cynthia (Mitchell) Bateman of West Carrollton, Ohio, and Vanessa Myers of Miami Township, Ohio; her five adored grandchildren; and eight cherished great-grand children. She also leaves behind her three sisters, one brother, and one brother-in-law.

In addition to her parents Goldie was preceded in death by her brother Willard and Shirley Colwell, and her brothers-in-law Everett White (Fred), and Richard Clifton (Dick).

Goldie was a former member of the Bridge Church.