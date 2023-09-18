Eleven individuals were indicted on charges by a Brown County grand jury Sept. 7.

Jason R. Lewis, 33, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of domestic violence (third degree felony). According to court documents, Lewis allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to Brooklyn Damron, a family or household member. Lewis had previously pleaded guilty to or been convicted of domestic violence.

Joseph Raymond Yazell, 32, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of domestic violence (third degree felony). According to court documents, Yazell allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to Katlin Kilgore, a family or household member, and had previously pleaded guilty to or been convicted of domestic violence.

Robert Wagner, 31, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Ruth Smith, 35, of Morrow, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Mathew Sebastian Menuto, 42, of Port Richey, FL, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Timothy Doty, 33, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Milford Thomas Perry, 32, of Hamersville, was indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (fourth degree felony).

Michael A. Boyd, 45, of Chauncey, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Jeremiah D. Hall, 38, of Bethel, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, third degree felony), and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony).

Avord S. Hampton, 30, of Dover, KY, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

David Pritchett, 52, of Ripley, was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony).