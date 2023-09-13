Jared Wells, of Felicity, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, he was 39 years old. Jared was born on September 12, 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jared is survived by his beloved wife of 6 years Kassie Wells; his cherished daughters Emily Wells, and Maggie Wagner; his caring brothers Robbie M. (Tina) Wells III of Florida, Andrew Wells of Goshen, Ohio and Thomas (Haylee) Fields of Milford, Ohio; his parents Rob M. (Debbie) Wells II of Batavia, Ohio, and Karen (Dave) Fields of Sardinia, Ohio. Along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Jared loved the Bengals and fishing.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Steet, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society.