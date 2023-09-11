William Robert Shepherd, 84, of Higginsport, Ohio passed away Monday, September 4, 2023 at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. He was a EMT and owned East Ambulance for twenty-five years. He was also a United States Army Veteran and a member of the Masonic Lodges in Ripley and Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mr. Shepherd was born March 24, 1939 in Williamsburg, Ohio the son of the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Howell) Shepherd. He was also preceded in death by his second wife – Trudy and a sister – Ruthie Hewitt.

Mr. Shepherd is survived by his wife of sixteen years – Stacy Morris Shepherd; he was the father to nine children – Annette, Lori, Scott, Karen, Mark, Chris, Kris, Jason and Tayah; grandfather to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Williamsburg Cemetery in Williamsburg, Ohio.

