Fayetteville’s Chase Hendrix heads down the field after grabbing a reception. Photo by Wade Linville

The Fayetteville-Perry varsity football team is gaining experience each time they step on the gridiron, but the Rockets are still in search of their first win this season.

The Rockets have faced off against some tough competition in their first three weeks of the season, a varsity football program that lacked enough players to field a team in 2022.

The Rockets dropped to an overall record of 0-3 with their Sept. 1 loss on the road to the East Clinton Astros by a score of 62-12.

The Rockets suffered losses in their first two games of the season, falling to Cedarville 49-6 and losing to Clark Montessori on Aug. 25.

The Rockets are scheduled to face Eastern (Beaver) in a non-league contest on the road Sept. 8, and they will host New Miami on Sept. 15.