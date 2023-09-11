Mark Daniel Royalty was born on February 18, 1989 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Steve and Brenda Royalty. Mark was a 2007 graduate of Western Brown High School and Southern Hills Career and Technical Center where he focused on carpentry. Mark worked in construction and in his free time he enjoyed working on cars and fishing. He was mechanically inclined and could fix just about anything.

Mark passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2023 at the age of 34. Mark is survived by his parents Steve and Brenda Royalty, sons Mark Allen Royalty and Mason, siblings Rebecca (Dave) Kelly, Alison (Josh Oberschlake) Royalty, Steven (Kelly) Royalty, numerous nieces, nephews and trusted friends, David Bolender and Ronnie Blair. Mark was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Skiler and Kathleen Wesley and his paternal grandparents, Albert and Alice Royalty.

Mark’s passing serves as a poignant reminder to check in frequently on those you hold dear. In the midst of our grief, let us find solace in the precious moments we share with our loved ones, for it is in these moments that Mark’s spirit continues to shine brightly, reminding us of the beauty in connection and the fragility of life.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio with Mike Starkey officiating the service. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the same day. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery. Following the graveside service, a reception will be held at Mt Nebo Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, the family requests donations be made to an account set up for Mark Allen’s future success. Donations can be directed to Community Savings Bank ℅ Brenda Royalty, 503 W. Plane Street Bethel, OH 45016.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com