Libby Neu, 82, of Russellville, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023 at her residence, surrounded by family. She was born January 25, 1941 in Russellville, daughter of the late Robert Sr. and Velma Fryer Conn. Libby was a school bus driver for Eastern Brown School District for many years. She was a member of the Russellville Presbyterian Church, a founding member of the Russellville Life Squad, member of Russellville Kiwanis Club, Russellville American Legion Auxiliary and Russellville Fire Department Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Neu; brothers, Robert Conn Jr., Charles and Russell Conn; sisters, Rebecca Meeker, Helen Bissantz and Mary Lane.

Libby is survived by her sons, Doug Neu (the late Brenda) of Bethel, Kevin Neu and wife Michelle of Cincinnati, Greg Neu and wife Paula of Russellville, Matt Neu and wife Sherri of Russellville, Mark Neu of Russellville and Darin (Nickie Benjamin) Neu of Russellville; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 3:00 – 6:00 PM, Sunday, September 10, 2023 at the Russellville Presbyterian Church, 115 E. Main St., Russellville. Cremation will follow the visitation and the family will hold a private funeral service after the cremation. Arrangements are entrusted to Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Hope or the Russellville Presbyterian Church.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com