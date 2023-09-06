Peggy Renee Lang, age 42, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023 at her residence. She was a clerk at the Highland County Municipal Court. Peggy was born September 3, 1980 in Hillsboro, Ohio the daughter of Dale and Wilma (Wright) Doss of Sardinia, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lang is survived by her husband of 23 years – Dan Lang whom she married on May 27, 2000; four children – Katilyn Gregory and husband Rudy, Austin Lang and wife Kaitlyn, Nicholas Lang and Noah Lang all of Buford, Ohio; one grandson – Jacob Lang and three brothers and sisters – Amanda Merry and husband Bob of Lynchburg, Ohio, Dale Doss and wife Cathy of Georgetown, Ohio and Robert Doss and wife Geri of Sardinia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Kevin Mason will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Buford Cemetery in Buford, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Sardinia Church of the Nazarene, 135 Sardinia Mowrystown Road, Sardinia, Ohio 45171.

