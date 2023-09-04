Seven individuals were indicted on felony charges by a Brown County grand jury on Aug. 9.

Nicole Roxanne Armstrong, 26, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felony) and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (second degree felony).

Kayne Edward Fulcher, 18, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony).

Jeromy Gene Taylor, 40, of Williamsburg, was indicted on one count of domestic violence (fourth degree felony), one count of strangulation (third degree felony), and one count of abduction (third degree felony).

Terry Gilbert Grooms, 67, of West Union, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (oxycodone, fifth degree felony), and one count of possession of drugs (buprenorphine, fifth degree felony).

Joshua Wethington, 25, of Dunnville, KY, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

William Wethington, 59, of Liberty, KY, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Julie Christine Omeara, 51, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (oxycodone, fifth degree felony).