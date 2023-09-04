Longtime tradition carries on in Ripley

Shuffle performs for the large crowd on Saturday night during the 2023 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival in Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

Just for Show rocks the crowd during this year’s Ohio Rural Heritage Festival. Photo by Wade Linville

This year’s Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Golden Girl Pageant winners: from the left, second runner-up Lisa Highfield, first runner-up Barbie Plymesser, and 2023 ORHF Golden Girl Sonja Benjamin. Photo by Wade Linville

Gerry Schumacher was the grand marshal for the 2023 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival in Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

The 2023 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Queen Pageant winners: From the left, 2022 ORHF Queen Clara Jo Brannock, 2023 second runner-up Grace Taylor, 2023 first runner-up Jenna Carrington, and 2023 ORHF Queen Alexis Corbin. Photo by Wade Linville

Large crowds gathered in Ripley for the Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Aug. 24-26. Photo by Wade Linville

This year’s Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Princess Pageant winners: from the left, Princess Autumn Pollitt, first runner-up Alex Davis, and second runner-up Jayden Glenn. Photo by Wade Linville

Admiring the cars, trucks, and motorcycles while enjoying good company at this year’s Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Bob Groh Memorial Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show. Photo by Wade Linville

Sonja Benjamin of Ripley, the 2023 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Golden Girl Queen. Photo by Wade Linville

Crowds gathered on the banks of the Ohio River in southern Brown County Aug. 24-26, joining the Ripley community for the annual Ohio Rural Heritage Festival.

This year’s Ohio Rural Heritage Fest kicked off on Thursday, Aug. 24 with the Princess Pageant and Queen Pageant.

Crowned this year’s ORHF Princess was Autumn Pollitt, of Manchester. First runner-up in the Princess Pageant was Alex Davis, of Georgetown. Second runner-up in the Princess Pageant was Jayden Glenn, of Georgetown.

Crowned this year’s ORHF Queen was Alexis Corbin, of Georgetown.

First runner-up in the Queen Pageant was Jenna Carrington and second runner-up was Grace Taylor, of Ripley.

Carrington received the Wendy (Franklin) Blackburn Memorial Award, and receiving the Most Photogenic Award was Jersey Fulton.

Day one of the festival ended with live entertainment by Will Stratton.

The Ohio Rural Heritage Festival introduced a new Main Stage area this year, which allowed for more spectator seating and other activities.

The Aug. 25 events began with the Shining Star Pageant, followed by live entertainment from Steve Free.

Rain didn’t stop the ORHF parade on Friday evening with Gerry Schumacher serving as this year’s ORHF grand marshal.

The Aug. 25 events also included the Pet-Tastic Pageant and live entertainment by the Rebel Sound Club.

The annual Bob Groh Memorial Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show on Main Street kicked off the ORHF on Aug. 26.

Taking the Main Stage on Saturday morning were the contestants in the Infant/Wee Baby Show, Baby/Tiny Miss and Mister Show, and Junior Miss Pageant.

Live music by the New Vision Gospel Group entertained the crowd on the afternoon of Aug. 26.

At 2 p.m. on Aug. 26 was the cake auction, followed by the Golden Girls Pageant and the Silver Fox Pageant.

Earning the title of the 2023 ORHF Golden Girl was Sonja Benjamin, of Ripley.

First runner-up in the Golden Girl Pageant was Barbie Plymesser, of Ripley; and second runner-up was Lisa Highfield, of Aberdeen.

Named the 2023 ORHF Silver Fox was John Flaugher.

Other events on Saturday included the popular Duck Race and the grand prize raffle drawing with live entertainment by local bands Just for Show and Shuffle.

This year’s ORHF was a great success, drawing large crowds to Ripley each day as the longtime tradition carried on in southern Brown County.