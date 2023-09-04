Linda Eyre, age 80, of the Mowrystown community, passed away Saturday evening, September 2, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born June 3, 1943 in Hillsboro, Ohio, daughter the late of J. Harold and Florence (Fawley) Kelley. On July 3, 1961 she married her one true love Chester Eyre in Danville, Indiana, who passed away on February 16, 2017.

Linda was a farm wife her entire time with Chester, she was out there everyday right beside her husband. She would rake the hay, disc the fields, set tobacco, haul manure, you name it she was right out there helping. Their biggest passion was selling hundreds of 4H pigs every year to kids at numerous county fairs in Ohio. They would follow those kids and attend each fair and help them throughout the summer. Those kids would come back year after year. It was one thing that brought them so much joy. One thing Linda was really known for was her cooking. Chester never had trouble getting farm help when they knew Linda was cooking and she would never let anyone leave without a home cooked meal. Almost everyone of those kids said they would have worked for free just to have Linda’s cooking.

Her grandkids Amberley and Justin, Regan and Chad and her great-grandkids Luke, Penelope and Angel baby Morgan were her life. She would always grin with pride every time she talked about them. She always worried about everyone else before herself. That’s just the kind of person she was.

She is survived by her daughter, Jill Eyre of Sardinia; two granddaughters: Amberley (Justin) Stacy of Decatur, Ohio and Regan (Chad) Florea of Blanchester, Ohio; two great-grandchildren: Luke and Penelope; sister, Beverly (Henry) Igo of Xenia, Ohio; two sisters-in-law: Lucille Eyre of Belfast and Verna Burnett of Hamilton; her very best friend since grade school, Mary Jane (Tom) Stevens of Hillsboro, and her fur baby, Sugar. As well as many nieces, nephews and very special friends.

Along with her husband and parents she is proceeded in death by her great grandson, Morgan Florea.

Funeral Services will be held at Mowrystown Church of Christ, 28 W. Main St. Mowrystown, OH 45155, Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or to Mowrystown Church of Christ, P.O. Box 17 Mowrystown, OH 45155. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.