Carolyn Sue Johnson Davis (formerly Rosshirt), age 66, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, died peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2023. Born on February 28, 1957, to the late Lee Roy and Ruth Cupp Johnson, she was the youngest of five children. Carol was adored by her four older brothers. Carol grew up in Mt. Orab, Ohio, and was a 1975 graduate of Western Brown High School. She moved to Georgia in 1977 and attended both Shorter College and Georgia State University. A long-time resident of Atlanta and later Valdosta, Carol worked for many years as an estimator in the printing industry. An avid woman of faith, dog lover, coffee drinker, shopper, reader, and Braves fan. Carol had an infectious laugh and always enjoyed a good joke or a Barbara Streisand song. She was a loyal friend, wife, step-mother, sister and aunt, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Gwendolyn Johnson, Dennis and Karen Johnson, Michael and Dona Johnson, and Linda Johnson; Seven nieces and their spouses, Five step-children and many step-grandchildren, great nieces, a great nephew and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dennis Davis; former husband, Charles “Chick” Rosshirt; and brother, Marvin Johnson.

The family would like to express our thanks to the help and care given by hospice at Palm Bay Hospital.

A grave side memorial service will be held at Ryan Cemetery, 260 Ryan Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, 40769, Friday, September 22, 2023 at 12:30 pm where she will be laid to rest.

John 11:25 “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he

may die, he shall live. 26 And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.