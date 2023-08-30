Ramona Mae Smitson, age 93, of Higginsport, Ohio died Sunday, August 27, 2023 at the Ohio Valley Nursing and Rehabilation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was a retired clerk for the US Shoe Factory in Ripley, Ohio and a member of the Higginsport Christian Church. Ramona was born July 29, 1930 at home in Felicity, Ohio the daughter of the late Harley Gilbert and Gladys Lenora (Lindsley) Cahall. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years – James William Smitson in 2013 whom she married July 8, 1948.

Mrs. Smitson is survived by one daughter – Nelda Mae Lipps and husband Earl Lipps, Jr of Georgetown, Ohio; one grandson – Damon Lipps and wife Courtney of Georgetown, Ohio; three great grandchildren – Connor Casey, Emma Casey and Jaycob Lipps; one brother – Frank Cahall of Felicity, Ohio and one niece – Kimberly Boggs of Amelia, Ohio

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 3, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Dave Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com