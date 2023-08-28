The Ripley Fire Department and Ripley American Legion Post 367 have each received a piece of the World Trade Center. Photo by Wade Linville

When looking at them, you may just see large pieces of twisted, rusty metal; but to many Americans they serve as memorials to 9/11.

More than 20 years after the World Trade Center terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, some of the pieces of steel and a number of other relics from the attacks have found their way across the United States. The relics serve as reminders of the four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda, an Islamist extremist group, and that our freedom is something worth fighting for.

The Ripley Fire Department and the Ripley American Legion Post 367 have each received a piece of the World Trade Center, brought to Ripley by Ripley native, Dillon Mussinan, who is now a firefighter in New York and during his younger years served with the Ripley Fire Department.

According to Mussinan, there is a process for receiving a piece of the World Trade Center as a memorial. Over the years, steel fragments of the World Trade Center have been distributed all over the U.S. and even beyond, creating thousands of local memorials in communities.

A ceremony was held at the Ripley Fire Department on Monday, Aug. 21, as Dillon Mussinan delivered the two pieces of the World Trade Center to the Ripley Fire Department and members of the American Legion Post 367.

“I come from here, and this is a great fire department,” Mussinan said of the Ripley FD.

Ripley Fire Department Chief Tony Pfeffer was pleased to see the World Trade Center pieces brought from New York to Ripley by one of Ripley’s own who now serves with the FDNY.

“We have always looked up to the FDNY. They are the best and we’ve always tried to do and emulate what they have done and try to be like they are, and I think it shows in our department,” said Pfeffer. “I’m proud to have one of our guys at the FDNY. It’s really, really special.”