Billy Ray Blevins, age 66, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away peacefully August 18, 2023 at his residence. He was a hardworking man who worked in construction his entire life. Bill was the owner operator of West Fork Poured Walls, built houses and worked for the railroad among many other jobs. He was born April 19, 1957 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Clayton William and Wanda Jean (Vaughn) Blevins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one nephew – PFC William “Seth” Blevins.

Mr. Blevins is survived by four amazing sons – Brady Matthew Blevins of Georgetown, Ohio, Caleb Ray Blevins (Melissa) of Batavia, Ohio, Adam Lee Blevins (Theresa) of Detroit, Michigan and Jesse Clayton Blevins (Courtney) of Mt.Orab, Ohio; six loving grandchildren – Taylor Colleen Blevins, Bryce Matthew Blevins and Colton Ray Blevins all of Georgetown, Ohio and Taylor Neal, Serenity Neal and Hailey Neal all of Mt.Orab, Ohio: three great grandchildren – Jace McKenzie and Mason and Lucas Stamper; one sister – Rosie Rau (Jim) of Ashridge, Ohio; three brothers – Jerry Alan Blevins and Robert Dean Blevins both of Georgetown, Ohio and Steve Wayne Blevins of Russellville, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

