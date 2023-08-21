Two individuals were recently sentenced to prison time in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

Tyler Ray Summerfield

Tyler Ray Summerfield, 25, of Felicity was sentenced by Brown County Court Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler after entering a plea of guilty on one count of aggravated robbery (first degree felony), one count of kidnapping (first degree felony) and one count of felonious assault (second degree felony).

For aggravated robbery, Summerfield was sentenced to an indefinite prison term of a minimum of five years and a maximum of seven-and-a-half years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

For kidnapping, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Summerfield to four years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, to be served consecutively to sentence imposed for aggravated robbery.

For felonious assault, Summerfield was sentenced to three years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, to be served consecutively to sentence imposed for aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Summerfield was notified that post-release control was mandatory in this case for five years.

Summerfield originally faced six counts in the original indictment that dates back to Nov. 17, 2021, entering a plea of guilty on three of the counts on July 17 of this year.

Additional charges of aggravated robbery, robbery, and kidnapping were dismissed.

According to court documents, it was on or about Nov. 4, 2021 when Summerfield, in attempting or committing a theft offense on David Carter inflicted, or attempted to inflict, serious physical harm on Carter; restraining Carter of his liberty for the purpose of terrorizing or inflicting serious physical harm.

Rebecca Tice

Rebecca Tice, 64, of Mt. Orab, was sentenced by Judge Guwseiler to an indefinite prison term of a minimum of four years and a maximum of six years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction after entering a plea of guilty on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felony) on Aug. 4.

On March 8 of this year, a three-count indictment was handed up against Tice, charging her with one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (second degree felony).

The charge of aggravated possession of drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity were ordered dismissed. Tice was notified that post-release control was mandatory for 18 months to three years.