David E. McClanahan, Jr., age 52, of Felicity, formerly of Georgetown passed away suddenly on August 2, 2023, at Clermont Mercy Hospital from complications from diabetes.

David was born on August 23, 1970, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late David E. McClanahan Sr., and Deborah A. Whisman. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Thomas Whisman of Hamersville, Ohio, and one sister Angela Jean McClanahan of Ionia, Michigan, many friends, cousins, aunts, uncles and his special friend, Bonnie smith of Felicity. David was an auto mechanic and did many odd jobs for his family and friends. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.