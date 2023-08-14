A year-long investigation into a drug trafficking ring has led to the arrests of four individuals. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the drug trafficking ring was a collaborative effort that involved the Brown County Drug Task Force, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Mt. Orab Police Department, the Ripley Police Department, the Sardinia Police Department, and the Hamilton County Heroin Task Force.

The drug trafficking organization began in the Cincinnati area and provided illegal drugs to Brown County, according to information provided by the Brown County Sheriff’s.

“This investigation resulted in the seizure of a large amount of Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and several firearms,” it said in a press release from Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis. “The street price of the narcotics seized during the investigation was approximately $35,000 worth of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.”

The four individuals charged are Austin James Hilderbrand, 25, of Georgetown; Joshua Childers, 31, of Cincinnati, Cassi Nicole Thomas, 36, of Amelia; and Niko Adams, 33, of Cincinnati.

Hilderbrand has been charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, first degree felonies) and one count of possession of drugs (first degree felony).

Childers has been charged with one count of trafficking in a fentanyl (first degree felony), two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine (first degree felonies), one count of trafficking in fentanyl that is a second degree felony, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (first degree felony), and tampering with evidence (third degree felony).

Thomas has been charged with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine (first degree felony) and one count of possession of drugs (first degree felony).

Adams has been charged with one count of trafficking in fentanyl (first degree felony) and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (first degree felony).

The four suspects are being held in the Brown County Jail.