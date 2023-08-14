Franklin Greg Turner, 68, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Mercy Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. He was a farmer, a construction laborer and was baptized at the Maysville Church of Christ. Mr. Turner was born September 29, 1954 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Franklin and Gayle (Stewart) Turner.

Mr. Turner is survived by his loving wife of eleven years – Lillian Germann; five children – Greg, Jennifer, Jess, John and Jason; one brother – James; three sisters – Diana, Paula and Pamela.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, August 14, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dave Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Monday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

