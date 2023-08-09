Norma Ruth McCleese Anderson, 74, of Vanceburg, KY went home to be with the Lord at her residence Tuesday, July 11, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 31, 1949, in Georgetown, Ohio, to the late Elmer and Rosa Sparks McCleese.

Norma was a member of Garrison Methodist Church for 17 years and loved going to church. She was co-owner of the Pizza Corner in Vanceburg from 1988-2007. She enjoyed painting, making crafts, working in her garden with her plants and flowers, birdwatching and spending time with her grandchildren.

Norma is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, George Anderson; one son, Timothy (Ginger) Anderson of Vanceburg; one daughter, Rachael (Craig) Sales of Lexington; three grandchildren; two brothers, Doanld McCleese of Sardinia, Ohio and Timothy McCleese of Cincinnati, Ohio; three sisters, Christene Suttles, and Mae Marshall both of Vanceburg, Joanie Young of West Union, Ohio, along with many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley McCleese and Carl McCleese.

At Norma’s request there will be no services at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Dickerson Funeral Home 110 West Second Street, Vanceburg, is caring for all arrangements for Mr. Norma Ruth Mccleese Anderson.