Loretta Emogene Baker, age 99, of Dayton, Ohio died Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation Center and Healthcare Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a secretary and stenographer for many years at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. She also was a member of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton, Ohio. Ms. Baker was born January 21, 1924 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Frank and Hester (Toler) Baker. She was also preceded in death by four brothers – Joe King Baker, Frank Baker, Jr., Daniel Baker and Ray H. Baker and one sister – Lucille Reaves.

Ms. Baker is survived by one sister – Isabelle Baker of Georgetown, Ohio; two nieces – Linda Atwood and Jacqueline Baker both of Dayton, Ohio; one nephew – Joseph Reaves of Dayton, Ohio; two great nephews – Dennis Reaves and Raymond Baker and several great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Activities Fund, 8065 Dr. Faul Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

