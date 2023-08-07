With more than 30 campers in attendance and a crew of knowledgeable instructors on hand, this year’s Stars of the Future boys basketball camp was once again a success.
The camp ran from July 24 through July 28 for boys from first grade through eighth. This year’s camp was held at the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School in Aberdeen.
Among those instructing this year’s camp were former RULH High School basketball stars Jarrin Taul, Jaki Royal, and Azyiah Williams. Longtime local coach Dean Thompson also helped to instruct campers and provided a motivational speech during the week-long camp.