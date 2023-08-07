This year’s Stars of the Future boys basketball camp held at the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School last week was a great success with over 30 campers in attendance. Photo by Wade Linville

Practicing free throw shooting during this year’s Stars of the Future boys basketball camp. Photo by Wade Linville

Instructor Jarrin Taul speaks to campers during this year’s Stars of the Future boys basketball camp held last week at the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School in Aberdeen. Photo by Wade Linville

Campers compete during this year’s Stars of the Future boys basketball camp. Photo by Wade Linville

With more than 30 campers in attendance and a crew of knowledgeable instructors on hand, this year’s Stars of the Future boys basketball camp was once again a success.

The camp ran from July 24 through July 28 for boys from first grade through eighth. This year’s camp was held at the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School in Aberdeen.

Among those instructing this year’s camp were former RULH High School basketball stars Jarrin Taul, Jaki Royal, and Azyiah Williams. Longtime local coach Dean Thompson also helped to instruct campers and provided a motivational speech during the week-long camp.