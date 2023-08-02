Richard Arnold Weatherspoon, 80, of Russellville OH, peacefully passed away on July 30, 2023, with his wife and daughters by his side. He was escorted to Heaven by his grandson, Robby Bullock, who preceded him in death along with his sister, Joann Miracle, brother, Wayne Weatherspoon, and infant sister, Donna Faye Weatherspoon. Arnold was born to the late Richard and Ruth Weatherspoon on April 9, 1943, in Georgetown Ohio.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Brenda Weatherspoon, daughters; Bethany Bullock (Rod), Emily Weatherspoon (Sam Gilpin). Grandchildren; Jared Bullock (Sami), Jonathan Bullock (Bailey Lagemann), Jessie Bullock (Chris Dunn), and Ginger Bullock (Danny Heflin). Great-Grandchildren; Kenadie and Adalynn Bullock, Ricky Bullock, Nathan Hite, Penelope Heflin, Bentley Heflin, Faelynn Heflin, Donta Schoen, Colten Rogers, Noah Dunn, Isaiah Dunn, and Gemma Dunn. Several nieces and nephews that he loved with all his heart.

Arnold served his community for over 40 years as a manager of Amelia and Georgetown IGA and a business owner with his wife, Brenda, of Cherry Fork Market in Winchester, OH. He also worked at the Meeker Funeral Home for many years. He was a member of the Russellville Church of Christ where he and Brenda were married on April 25, 1964. He was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather. He loved having family and friends in to visit.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Interment will follow in the Linwood Cemetery on Russellville-Winchester Rd in Russellville. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM.

Donations can be made in the name of Richard Arnold Weatherspoon to Hospice of Hope Parkinson’s Awareness, 909 Kenton Station Dr, Maysville, OH 41056.

Please sign Arnold’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.