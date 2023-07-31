The 18th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk is set to take place at 8 a.m. on Aug. 5. Race day registration begins at 6:45 a.m.

Runners and walkers will get the opportunity to tackle the flat and fast 5K course in Mt. Orab, beginning in front of the Western Brown High School.

Proceeds from the event are used by the current high school cross country teams at Western Brown and to provide college scholarships to former Western Brown cross country runners.

The course includes Bronco Blvd, West Main St., and Aaron Drive in Mt. Orab.

Western Brown High School is located at 476 West Main Street in Mt. Orab.

Awards will be given to the top 50 percent in each division based on pre-registration. Door prizes will be awarded by race numbers.

The cost to preregister is $20 with a shirt and $12 without a shirt.

The cost to register on race day is $25 with a shirt (if still available) and $15 without a shirt.

There are also family rates available during preregistration.

For more information, contact Jim Neu at (937) 618-0171 or Chad Sexton at (937) 515-9314.

Register online before Aug. 3 at www.getmeregistered.com/Bronco5kRun.