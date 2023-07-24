The top finishers in the boys 14- to 17-year-old division in the Adams County Country Club Independence Day golf tournament July 4 in West Union: 1. Marcus Lynch; 2. Matthew Griffis; 3. AJ Cooper.

The top finishers in the boys 11- to 13-year-old division in the Adams County Country Club Independence Day golf tournament July 4 in West Union: 1. Calen Vogler; 2. Tucker Ruble; 3. Alex Dillow.

The top finishers in the boys 9- to 10-year-old division in the Adams County Country Club Independence Day golf tournament July 4 in West Union: 1. Porter Sutter; 2. Beckett Garrison; 3. Eli Parker.

The top finishers in the girls 9- to 10-year-old division in the Adams County Country Club Independence Day golf tournament July 4 in West Union: 1. Emma Seitz; 2. Ella Seitz; 3. Annie Mack.

Dax Burns was the winner of the boys 7- to 8-year-old division in the Adams County Country Club Independence Day golf tournament July 4 in West Union.

The top finishers in the girls 7- to 8-year-old division in the Adams County Country Club Independence Day golf tournament July 4 in West Union: 1. Zoey Rothwell; 2. Ezra Seitz.

Dax Burns was the winner of the boys 7- to 8-year-old division in the Adams County Country Club Independence Day golf tournament July 4 in West Union.

The top finishers in the girls 9- to 10-year-old division in the Adams County Country Club Independence Day golf tournament July 4 in West Union: 1. Emma Seitz; 2. Ella Seitz; 3. Annie Mack.

The top finishers in the boys 9- to 10-year-old division in the Adams County Country Club Independence Day golf tournament July 4 in West Union: 1. Porter Sutter; 2. Beckett Garrison; 3. Eli Parker.

The top finishers in the boys 11- to 13-year-old division in the Adams County Country Club Independence Day golf tournament July 4 in West Union: 1. Calen Vogler; 2. Tucker Ruble; 3. Alex Dillow.

The top finishers in the boys 14- to 17-year-old division in the Adams County Country Club Independence Day golf tournament July 4 in West Union: 1. Marcus Lynch; 2. Matthew Griffis; 3. AJ Cooper.