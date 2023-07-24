Jacob A. Eulett, 40, of Winchester, has been sentenced to prison time after entering a plea of guilty on four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on July 14.

It was on January 26, 2022 when Eulett was indicted on 25 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person (second degree felonies) and 25 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance (second degree felonies).

According to the indictment, Eulett “did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, offer or agree to sell, deliver, disseminate, display, exhibit, present, rent, or provide any obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants or portrayed observers.”

On the same day that Eulett entered his guilty plea on four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler sentenced Eulett on count one to an indefinite prison term of a minimum of six years and a maximum of nine years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. On count two, he was sentenced to six years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, to be served consecutively to sentence imposed in count one.

On Count three, he was sentenced to six years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, to be served consecutively to sentence imposed in counts one and two. On count four, he was sentenced to six years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, to be served consecutively to sentence imposed in counts one, two, and three. Eulett is now classified as a Tier II Sex Offender, subject to registration. It was further ordered that counts five through 50 of the indictment be dismissed. Eulett was notified that post-release control is mandatory in this case for five years.